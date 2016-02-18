FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VimpelCom to pay $795 million to U.S., Dutch bribery probes
#Market News
February 18, 2016 / 9:05 PM / 2 years ago

VimpelCom to pay $795 million to U.S., Dutch bribery probes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Amsterdam-based telecommunications operator VimpelCom Ltd on Thursday said it would pay $795 million to resolve U.S. and Dutch probes into a bribery scheme in Uzbekistan, in the second largest global anti-corruption settlement in history.

The settlement was announced in a federal court in Manhattan, where a subsidiary pleaded guity to conspiring to violate a U.S. anti-corruption law by paying $114 million in bribes to an Uzbekistan official. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)

