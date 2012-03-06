FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Algeria sees Djezzy valuation completed end-March
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 6, 2012 / 5:31 PM / in 6 years

Algeria sees Djezzy valuation completed end-March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, March 6 (Reuters) - Algeria expects a valuation of Vimpelcom’s Djezzy mobile phone unit, which it is part nationalising, to be completed by the end of March, Telecommunications Minister Moussa Benhamadi told Reuters on Tuesday.

Vimpelcom, which acquired Djezzy as part of a $6 billion deal to buy the assets of Egyptian firm Orascom Telecom , earlier this year agreed, under pressure, to sell Algeria a 51 percent stake in the unit, which had been the most lucrative part of the Egyptian firm’s business.

Speaking at an industry event in Qatar, Benhamadi declined to say what the valuation was likely to be.

Algeria said a year ago it had appointed law firm Shearman & Sterling LLP to advise it on the valuation of Djezzy.

“We expect the end of March,” Benhamadi said when asked about the completion of a valuation on the unit.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.