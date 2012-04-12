FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vimpelcom seeks arbitration against Algeria over fine
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 12, 2012 / 3:40 PM / 5 years ago

Vimpelcom seeks arbitration against Algeria over fine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - Russia-focused telecoms firm Vimpelcom said its subsidiary Orascom has submitted a formal notice of arbitration against the Algerian government, escalating a disagreement between the parties over a $1.3 billion fine.

Vimpelcom took over Algerian mobile firm Djezzy as part of a $6 billion deal last year to acquire the assets of Egyptian firm Orascom, but since then the unit has effectively been in limbo as Algeria would prefer to nationalise it.

A court imposed the fine on Djezzy after ruling it made false statements to the Algerian central bank.

Vimpelcom said in a statement that it continued to be open to finding an amicable resolution.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.