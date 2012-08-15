Russia's Altimo raises Vimpelcom stake to 40.5 pct

MOSCOW, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Altimo, part of Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman’s Alfa Group, said on Wednesday it raised its voting stake in telecoms group Vimpelcom to 40.5 percent, after buying shares from Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris’ Weather company.

Evgeny Dumalkin, Altimo’s Vice-president, told Reuters Altimo had paid $3.6 billion to Weather for a 14.8 percent stake and made some purchases on the market for an undisclosed sum, increasing its stake from 25 percent.

He added the deal was in line with Altimo’s strategic and long-term interests in Vimpelcom.

The deal comes as Vimpelcom’s Norwegian shareholder Telenor is fighting against Russian anti-monopoly authorities’ claims that a February deal to raise Telenor’s stake in Vimpelcom to 36.4 percent was illegal.

Altimo and Telenor have long been at loggerheads over Vimpelcom’s strategy and have fought a years-long battle for control of the company, which generates 40 percent of its revenue in Russia.

Telenor currently has 39.5 percent of Vimpelcom’s votes and has an option to buy 71 million preferred shares from Weather, as per the February deal, equal to a 3.5 percent voting stake.