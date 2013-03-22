FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vimpelcom hires UBS to sell Canadian unit -report
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 22, 2013 / 12:35 PM / in 5 years

Vimpelcom hires UBS to sell Canadian unit -report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 22 (Reuters) - Telecoms group Vimpelcom has hired UBS to arrange a sale of its Canadian unit Wind Mobile, with initial bids seen valuing the firm at between $500 million and $1 billion, Canada’s The Globe and Mail newspaper reported.

Vimpelcom is reviewing its asset portfolio to focus on its most profitable businesses as part of efforts to boost cashflow and reduce debt. The firm declined to comment on the report.

The paper said that Wind CEO Anthony Lacavera’s holding company, AAL Corp., was teaming up with Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris’s investment firm Accelero Capital to consider a bid, for which they had already secured financing.

Initial bids are due on Friday, investment bank Canaccord Genuity’s analysts said in a research note, citing sources.

No comment was immediately available from UBS, and representatives of Lacavera and Sawiris could not be reached.

Egypt’s Orascom Telecom, over which Vimpelcom took control in a deal with Sawiris in 2011, said in January it would increase its stake in Wind Mobile to take full control and is currently awaiting regulatory approval.

After the deal was completed, Vimpelcom would consider various options for Wind Mobile, including divestment, its chief executive Jo Lunder told Reuters this month.

Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman’s Altimo and Norway’s Telenor are majority stakeholders in Amsterdam-based Vimpelcom, whose biggest markets are Russia and Italy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.