10 months ago
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Vimpelcom says Q3 net profit at $445 mln
#Market News
November 3, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 10 months ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Vimpelcom says Q3 net profit at $445 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and first bullet to remove year-on-year change)

MOSCOW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Vimpelcom Ltd :

* Net profit attributable to shareholders at $445 million in Q3;

* Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) at $896 million in Q3;

* Total revenue down 3 percent to $2.37 billion in Q3;

* Board approves interim dividends of $0.035 per American depositary share (ADS);

* "The Company will make appropriate tax withholdings of up to 15 percent when the interim dividend is paid to the Company's ADS depositary, The Bank of New York Mellon," Vimpelcom said. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
