Vimpelcom delays payment of final 2011 dividends
May 31, 2012

Vimpelcom delays payment of final 2011 dividends

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 31 (Reuters) - Telecoms operator Vimpelcom said on Thursday its supervisory board decided to postpone the payment of final 2011 dividends following a court injunction that blocked payouts from its Russian unit.

“The Supervisory Board of the Company considers it prudent and in the best interests of VimpelCom to postpone the payment and cancel the June 1, 2012 record date of the final dividend relating to the Company’s 2011 results,” it said in a statement.

It added the board would make a decision on whether to pay the final dividend at a later date and that it now planned to hold its annual general shareholders meeting in December 2012.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
