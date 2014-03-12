FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Vimpelcom says US SEC, Dutch authorities probing co
March 12, 2014

Russia's Vimpelcom says US SEC, Dutch authorities probing co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - Russian mobile phone operator Vimpelcom said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Dutch authorities are investigating the company, and the probes appear to be concerned with its operations in Uzbekistan.

The company said its headquarters in Amsterdam was visited by representatives of the Dutch authorities on March 11, who informed Vimpelcom that it was the focus of a criminal investigation in the Netherlands.

Vimpelcom, in which Russia’s Alfa Group and Norway’s Telenor are the biggest investors, said it received the letter from the U.S. SEC on March 11.

