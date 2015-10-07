FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LetterOne says no plans to buy Telenor's Vimpelcom stake
October 7, 2015 / 1:12 PM / 2 years ago

LetterOne says no plans to buy Telenor's Vimpelcom stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman’s LetterOne said on Wednesday it had no immediate plans to buy out Telenor’s 33-percent stake in mobile operator Vimpelcom that the Norwegian investor has put up for sale.

“We ... have no intention to buy out Telenor’s stake at this point,” a spokesman for LetterOne said by email.

LetterOne remained committed to Vimpelcom, continued to be positive about its potential and would welcome an increase in Vimpelcom’s free-float through higher liquidity, he said. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Jason Bush)

