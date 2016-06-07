FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Hutchison seeks EU okay for Vimpelcom deal with concessions
June 7, 2016 / 3:20 PM / a year ago

Hutchison seeks EU okay for Vimpelcom deal with concessions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 7 (Reuters) - CK Hutchison Holdings has offered concessions in a bid to secure EU antitrust approval for its plan to merge its Italian mobile business with that of Vimpelcom, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

The move came a month after EU competition enforcers blocked its bid to acquire British mobile operator O2 from Spanish provider Telefonica.

Hutchison, controlled by Asia's richest man Li Ka-shing, put in its proposal on Monday, according to a filing on the Commission's website, without providing details. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Julia Fioretti)

