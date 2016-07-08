EU regulators set to approve Hutchison's Italian deal - sources

BRUSSELS, July 8 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are expected to approve CK Hutchison Holdings' plan to merge its Italian mobile business with that of Vimpelcom after they agree to help Iliad break into the market, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Clearance from the European Commission would offset the setback Hutchison had when the EU competition enforcer blocked its bid to expand its footprint in the UK by buying O2 two months ago.

Iliad on Tuesday said it had agreed to create a fourth Italian mobile network operator by buying frequencies and infrastructure assets from Hutchison and Vimpelcom.

Both the Commission and Iliad declined to comment. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)