FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fredriksen Group puts CEO on leave due to Vimpelcom probe - report
Sections
Featured
China agrees more U.N. actions needed against North Korea
North Korea
China agrees more U.N. actions needed against North Korea
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

Fredriksen Group puts CEO on leave due to Vimpelcom probe - report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Norway’s Fredriksen Group has put Chief Executive Jo Lunder on leave until further notice due to a police investigation into him over his role as former head of telecoms company Vimpelcom, Norwegian news agency NTB reported on Friday.

“The Fredriksen Group has learned that Jo Lunder is under investigation by the Norwegian prosecution in connection with the Vimpelcom case. The investigation is not related to his current positions,” NTB reported, citing Harald Thorstein from the Fredriksen Group.

“In consultation with Jo Lunder we have agreed that he has been put on leave from all his roles in the Fredriksen Group until further notice”.

Reuters could not immediately reach the Fredriksen Group for a comment. Lunder’s lawyer Cato Schioetz said on Thursday Lunder considered himself innocent of the allegations of corruption. .

North Atlantic Drilling, a subsidiary of Fredriksen-controlled Seadrill, said earlier on Friday it had been agreed that Lunder would step down from the board . (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.