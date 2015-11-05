Ex-Vimpelcom CEO Jo Lunder held by Norwegian police -lawyer

OSLO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The former chief executive of telecoms firm Vimpelcom, Jo Lunder, was apprehended by Norwegian police late on Wednesday, his lawyer told Reuters on Thursday.

Lunder is currently chief executive officer of the Fredriksen Group, a company controlling billionaire investor John Fredriksen’s holdings in shipping firm Frontline, rig firm Seadrill, dry bulker Golden Ocean, fish farmer Marine Harvest and a range of other firms.