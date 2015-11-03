FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telecoms company VimpelCom to take $900 million provision
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 3, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

Telecoms company VimpelCom to take $900 million provision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Telecoms company VimpelCom said on Tuesday it will take a provision of $900 million in relation to an ongoing investigation by U.S. and Dutch authorities into its business in Uzbekistan.

The decision was made “based on its ongoing assessment of the investigation during the third quarter of 2015,” it said in a statement, ahead of its quarterly results due Nov. 6.

Authorities in the United States and the Netherlands, where VimpelCom has its financial headquarters, announced the probe in March 2014 on allegations of corruption. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.