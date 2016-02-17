FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vimpelcom sees return to profit in 2017, EU approval for Italian merger
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 17, 2016 / 11:31 AM / 2 years ago

Vimpelcom sees return to profit in 2017, EU approval for Italian merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Telecommunications provider Vimpelcom expects to return to profit in 2017, after several years of losses, its management said on Wednesday.

Chief Financial Officer Andrew Davies told Reuters in an interview the company would “absolutely” make profit in 2017 and possibly also in 2016. Vimpelcom last booked a profit in 2012.

Chief Executive Officer Jean-Yves Charlier said he was “absolutely confident” that the merger with Hutchison in Italy would be approved by European regulators and close later this year. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.