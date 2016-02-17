Vimpelcom sees return to profit in 2017, EU approval for Italian merger

AMSTERDAM, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Telecommunications provider Vimpelcom expects to return to profit in 2017, after several years of losses, its management said on Wednesday.

Chief Financial Officer Andrew Davies told Reuters in an interview the company would “absolutely” make profit in 2017 and possibly also in 2016. Vimpelcom last booked a profit in 2012.

Chief Executive Officer Jean-Yves Charlier said he was “absolutely confident” that the merger with Hutchison in Italy would be approved by European regulators and close later this year. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by Susan Thomas)