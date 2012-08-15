FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Vimpelcom Q2 net profit beats forecasts
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 15, 2012 / 5:25 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Vimpelcom Q2 net profit beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 net profit rises 83 pct y/y to $488 mln

* Revenues at $5.7 bln, in line with f‘cast

* EBITDA up 2 pct to $2.5 bln, above expectations

MOSCOW, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Emerging markets telecoms operator Vimpelcom posted a 83 percent increase in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday, beating market expectations as subscriber numbers grew across its markets.

The company said net profit totalled $488 million, up from a pro forma $267 million a year ago, while analysts had forecast it at $340.3 million.

Revenues fell 4 percent, affected by the appreciation of the dollar against the group’s operating currencies, such as the euro and the rouble, to stand at $5.7 billion, in line with a Reuters poll forecast, Vimpelcom said in a statement.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 2 percent to $2.48 billion, above a $2.38 billion forecast.

Vimpelcom, in which Norway’s Telenor has a 39.5 percent voting stake, generates 40 percent of its revenues in Russia, while Europe and North America is its second-biggest business unit, with a combined 30 percent share in total sales.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.