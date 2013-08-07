FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vimpelcom to move stock listing to Nasdaq
August 7, 2013 / 5:36 AM / 4 years ago

Vimpelcom to move stock listing to Nasdaq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Telecoms group Vimpelcom, with assets in Russia, Italy and various emerging markets, said on Wednesday it was moving its stock listing to NASDAQ from the New York Stock Exchange.

“The company believes the transfer to NASDAQ will provide Vimpelcom shareholders with strong execution and liquidity,” it said in a statement. It expects to begin trading on NASDAQ on Sept. 10.

Vimpelcom also said its second-quarter net income rose 17 percent, year-on-year, to $573 million, up from $448 million in the second quarter of 2012 and against a Reuters poll forecast of $497 million.

Revenue was flat at $5.72 billion, in line with expectations, while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation fell 2 percent to $2.43 billion with a 42.4 percent margin, Vimpelcom said in a statement.

It also appointed Andrew Davies of Vodafone as its new chief financial officer, succeeding Henk van Dalen.

