FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vimpelcom posts $1.01 bln loss for Q3 on corruption provision
Sections
Featured
China agrees more U.N. actions needed against North Korea
North Korea
China agrees more U.N. actions needed against North Korea
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy and Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

Vimpelcom posts $1.01 bln loss for Q3 on corruption provision

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Vimpelcom reported a $1.01 billion loss for the third quarter on Friday, on a combination of falling revenue and fallout from ongoing U.S. and Dutch investigations into alleged corruption at its Uzbekistan operations.

The net loss compares to a profit of $105 million a year earlier and comes mostly due to a $900 million provision set aside for potential fines from the Uzbekistan investigations which are examining payments to officials allegedly made to obtain a network operating licence.

Former CEO Jo Lunder was arrested in Oslo on Thursday in connection with the Dutch probe.

Lunders has said he is innocent of any wrongdoing.

Vimpelcom’s revenues fell 31 percent to $2.44 billion for the quarter, while operating profit fell 96 percent to $58 million.

Vimpelcom said that stripping out the impact of the fine, it would have had a core EBITDA profit of $1.02 billion, down 33 percent.

CEO Jean-Yves Charlier said in a statement that revenue and EBITDA “continue to be impacted by adverse currency movements” but the company is starting to see “improving operating momentum”.

Vimpelcom is headquartered in the Netherlands, listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and has major operations in eastern Europe and western Asia.

It is controlled by Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman, whose LetterOne fund owns a 56 percent stake. Norwegian telecom company Telenor holds a 33 percent stake.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.