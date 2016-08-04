Telecoms firm Vimpelcom confirms guidance at lower end of range

MOSCOW, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Amsterdam-based telecoms provider Vimpelcom said on Thursday it saw full-year revenues and core profit margin at the lower end of its forecast range.

Vimpelcom, with assets in Russia, Italy and a number of emerging markets, said earlier it expected flat to low single digit growth in organic service revenue in 2016 and that its underlying EBITDA margin would be unchanged or rise by one percentage point.

In the second quarter, the company's organic service revenue, excluding forex and other items, was down 0.7 percent year-on-year due to a drop in voice revenue while total sales fell 16 percent to $2.2 billion.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 26 percent to $795 million.

EBITDA margin slid to 36.9 percent from 41.6 percent in the same period a year ago but underlying margin edged up to 42.3 percent from 41.5 percent.

Net profit rose 29 percent to $138 million, helped by higher profits at its Italian unit although it was hit by exceptional items amounting to $116 million at the EBITDA level and a higher effective tax rate.

The company said it remained confident of securing regulatory approval from the European Commission for the merger between its Italian unit WIND and CK Hutchison Holdings' 3 Italia.

The company said it has so far received no statement of objections to the merger from the European Commission, which is scheduled to rule by Sept. 8. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov and Adrian Croft)