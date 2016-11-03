Nov 3 Telecoms group Vimpelcom, which
focuses on Russia and other emerging markets, reported a third
quarter net profit of $445 million, overturning a $1 billion net
loss a year earlier.
* Vimpelcom said its earnings were boosted by a $421 million
profit from discontinued operations: Vimpelcom's Italian
business which it earlier spun off into a joint venture with CK
Hutchison Holdings' 3 Italia unit.
* All regulatory approvals for the Italy joint venture have
been received, and the company expects the deal to close
shortly, Vimpelcom said in a statement.
* It recommended an interim dividend of 3.5 U.S. cents per
American Depositary Share and said it was on track to meet its
service revenue and underlying EBITDA margin albeit at the lower
end of the range.
* Profit from continued operations stood at $72 million in
July-September, compared to a loss of $847 million in the same
period of 2015.
* Total revenue was down 3 percent year-on-year at $2.37
billion but service revenue increased organically by 0.6 percent
and organic mobile data revenue - excluding foreign currency
movements and other factors - jumped 28 percent.
* Vimpelcom said its earnings before interest, taxation,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at $896 million in
the third quarter, impacted by exceptional costs of $66 million.
Without those costs underlying EBITDA was $962 million.
* Vimpelcom has operations in Russia, Italy, several Soviet
republics and other emerging markets such as Pakistan,
Bangladesh and Algeria.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by
Susan Fenton)