Jan 30 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s dairy product maker Vinamilk

* Estimated 2014 net profit fell 7.1 percent from a year earlier to 6.068 trillion dong ($284.68 million), the company said in a filing to the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange

* Estimates revenue last year rose 15.4 percent y/y to 35.7 trillion dong

($1=21,315 dong)