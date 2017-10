HANOI, April 26 (Reuters) - The following are excerpts from the earnings results of Viet Nam Dairy Products Joint Stock Co (Vinamilk) in the first quarter of 2012:

Unit: million dong

Item *Q1 2012 Q1 2011

Net revenues 6,029,433 4,664,024

Gross profit 1,530,249 1,177,043

Net profit 1,261,308 997,436

Note: * Vinamilk did not say if the figures were audited. ($1=20,840 dong) (Reported by Vu Duy)