BRIEF-Vietnam's Vinamilk Q3 net drops 19 pct y/y to $64 mln

HANOI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s dairy product maker Vinamilk

* Q3 2014 net profit drops 19 percent from the same period last year to 1.37 trillion dong ($64.4 million), company says in a statement

* Revenue in July-September rose 9 percent from a year earlier to 8.93 trillion dong

* Net profit in the first nine months of this year fell 14.2 percent from 2013 to 4.34 trillion dong

* January-September revenue rose 12.8 percent to 26.2 trillion dong

* Vinamilk is 9.45 percent owned by Singapore-based F&N Dairy Investment Pte. Ltd, and is now the country’s second-biggest listed firm by market value, according to Thomson Reuters data

