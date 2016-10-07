FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
REFILE-Morgan Stanley Asia leads advisors in Vietnam Vinamilk's stake sale
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 7, 2016 / 4:10 AM / a year ago

REFILE-Morgan Stanley Asia leads advisors in Vietnam Vinamilk's stake sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to drop Singapore from first paragraph)

HANOI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley Asia will lead a group to advise on the sale of a 9 percent stake in state dairy firm Vinamilk, the government's investment arm State Capital Investment Corp (SCIC) said on Friday.

The group, which also includes Vietnam's Saigon Securities Incorp and VinaCapital Corporate Finance Vietnam, signed a consulting contract with SCIC on Wednesday, SCIC said in a statement on its website. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh and Mai Nguyen; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.