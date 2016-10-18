FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Vietnam expects pricing of Vinamilk's 9-pct stake in Nov - state firm
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 18, 2016 / 7:35 AM / 10 months ago

Vietnam expects pricing of Vinamilk's 9-pct stake in Nov - state firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Vietnam is expected to set in November the minimum price for the sale of a coveted 9-percent stake in dairy firm Vinamilk, its biggest listed company by market value, the State Capital Investment Corp (SCIC) said on Tuesday.

The news came after SCIC, Vinamilk's biggest stakeholder, said it had picked Morgan Stanley Asia, Saigon Securities Incorp and VinaCapital Corporate Finance Vietnam as advisers for the sale of the stake, worth about $830 million at the current market price.

Vinamilk is one of the government's most valuable assets. The state owns 44.7 percent of Vinamilk via SCIC, and plans to offload all of its shares in the dairy firm in stages. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.