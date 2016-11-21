FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Vietnam will not seek strategic investors at Vinamilk's Dec stake sale
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
November 21, 2016 / 4:20 AM / 9 months ago

Vietnam will not seek strategic investors at Vinamilk's Dec stake sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HO CHI MINH CITY, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Vietnam's State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) said on Monday that it would not look for strategic investors when selling a 9 percent stake in Vinamilk, the country's biggest listed firm, next month.

SCIC, which represents the state and owns 44.7 percent of the Vinamilk, has not decided the time for selling its remaining stake in the state-controlled dairy firm, SCIC Chairman Nguyen Duc Chi told a conference to introduce the sale set for Dec. 2.

He said F&N Dairy Investment, backed by Thai beer billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi and which now owns 10.95 percent of Vinamilk, has not submitted any offer to buy more stakes in the firm. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen, writing by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.