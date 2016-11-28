FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam seeks $829 mln from Vinamilk stake sale on Dec. 12 - state investment firm
#Financials
November 28, 2016 / 9:20 AM / 9 months ago

Vietnam seeks $829 mln from Vinamilk stake sale on Dec. 12 - state investment firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Vietnam's state investment firm will sell a stake of 9 percent in dairy firm Vinamilk at a minimum bidding price of 144,000 dong ($6.34) per share on Dec. 12, the investment firm said on Monday.

The price values the 9-percent stake at $829 million, the State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC), which owns 44.7 percent of Vinamilk, Vietnam's top listed firm by market value, said in a statement.

The winning bid must also be no lower than Vinamilk's so-called floor price - its effective minimum trading price - on Dec. 12, which would be 7 percent less than its closing price a trading day earlier, according to SCIC's rules. ($1=22,700 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

