Vietnam seeks $829 mln from Vinamilk stake sale on Dec. 12 - state investment firm

HANOI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Vietnam's state investment firm will sell a stake of 9 percent in dairy firm Vinamilk at a minimum bidding price of 144,000 dong ($6.34) per share on Dec. 12, the investment firm said on Monday.

The price values the 9-percent stake at $829 million, the State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC), which owns 44.7 percent of Vinamilk, Vietnam's top listed firm by market value, said in a statement.

The winning bid must also be no lower than Vinamilk's so-called floor price - its effective minimum trading price - on Dec. 12, which would be 7 percent less than its closing price a trading day earlier, according to SCIC's rules. ($1=22,700 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)