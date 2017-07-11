HANOI, July 11 Vietnam's State Capital
Investment Corporation (SCIC) submitted two options for further
stake sales in the country's biggest listed firm Vinamilk
, the government said on Tuesday.
SCIC is waiting for government feedback on the divestment
plan pertaining to one of the its most lucrative assets, the
government said on its news website, without giving an
indication of time.
The state investment firm last year sold 5.4 percent to
Singapore-listed Fraser and Neave Ltd, the second
biggest investor in Vinamilk after SCIC, which owns 39.34
percent.
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)