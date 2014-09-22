Vietnam's Vinatex raises $57.6 mln at IPO - exchange

HANOI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s top textiles and garment maker, Vinatex, raised 1.22 billion dong ($57.6 million) at its initial public offering on Monday, having sold 90 percent of shares on offer, the exchange said.

Investors priced the shares of Hanoi-based Vinatex, formally known as the Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group, at an average 11,000 dong, on par with its initial starting price, the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange said in a statement.

State-run Vinatex had planned to sell nearly 122 million shares, or 24.4 percent of its stakes, at the IPO, in which 18 foreign investors had subscribed to buy just a combined 32,900 shares, the exchange said.

IPO and stock listings are two separate processes in Vietnam. Vinatex has planned to list three years after the IPO, although that could happen sooner if an agreement on the 12-nation, U.S.-led Trans-Pacific Partnership pact is made early, its general director Tran Quang Nghi said in July. ($1=21,180 dong) (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Martin Petty)