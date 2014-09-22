UPDATE 1-Vietnam's Vinatex fails to sell all shares in IPO, raises $58 mln

* Only 90 pct of shares on offer sold

* Foreign investors buy half of shares sold at IPO

* Vinatex shares priced at average 11,000 dong (Recasts, adds brokerage analysis and Vinatex comment)

By Ho Binh Minh

HANOI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s state-run textiles and garment maker Vinatex fell short of selling all shares in its initial public offering, underscoring the hurdles the government faces in successfully pulling off more than 400 planned partial privatisations.

Vinatex’s stock sale, which raised 1.2 billion dong ($58 million), had been widely seen as one of the most attractive IPOs planned by a government that wants to reform a state sector blighted by inefficiency, graft and debt.

But while the company, formally known as the Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group, is expected to benefit from several free trade agreements being negotiated, including U.S.-led Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), it has many shortcomings to overcome, Saigon Securities said in a report ahead of the IPO.

These shortcomings include low profitability, a deep reliance on imported materials, the length of time it takes to garner a return on its investments and its plan to list in the distant future, the brokerage said.

Around 24 percent of Hanoi-based Vinatex stock was on offer. Only 90 percent of that amount was sold - roughly half each to foreign and domestic buyers.

Its shares were priced at an average 11,000 dong, the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange said.

Vinatex said in a statement that while textiles and garments would remain its core business, it also plans to diversify.

There can be long delays between an IPO and stock listings in Vietnam.

Vinatex’s general director, Tran Quang Nghi, said in July that the company plans to list three years after its IPO, although it might bring that forward if there is an early agreement on the 12-nation, U.S.-led TPP pact.

Vietnam, however, just introduced a new law last week stipulating that all listings should come withing a year of the IPO.

A TPP pact would help Vietnam’s textiles industry, its second-biggest cash earner after cellphones, as its garments would become more competitive than those of China, the biggest textile exporter to the U.S. market.

The state will continue to hold 51 percent of Vinatex while property developer Vingroup, the country’s third-biggest listed firm by market value, will buy 10 percent and the unlisted Vietnam Investment Development Group will take another 14 percent.

Hanoi has said it aims to privatise 432 state-owned enterprises in 2014 and 2015 - a pace that officials doubt is sustainable, while stock analysts say a glut of IPOs would help neither investors nor businesses.

They add that it is difficult to value state-owned companies as many need restructuring and there is little public information about their assets. ($1=21,180 dong) (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)