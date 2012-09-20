Vinci sees airport opportunities in next 2 yrs

PARIS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - French construction and concessions group Vinci expects to see considerably more opportunities to acquire airport concessions in the next two years compared with two years ago, its chief executive said on Thursday.

“A certain number of European countries will have to accelerate their privatisation programmes,” Xavier Huillard told reporters, citing Portugal, Greece and Spain as the countries most likely to privatise their airports.

Huillard also said infrastructure funds may sell their airport assets in Europe. (Reporting by Elena Berton and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by James Regan)