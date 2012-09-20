UPDATE 1-Vinci sees more airport opportunities

(Adds details, background)

By Elena Berton and Gilles Guillaume

PARIS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - French construction and concessions group Vinci expects to see considerably more opportunities to acquire airport concessions in the next two years, its chief executive said on Thursday.

“A certain number of European countries will have to accelerate their privatisation programmes,” Xavier Huillard told reporters, citing Portugal, Greece and Spain as the countries most likely to privatise their airports to raise cash.

Huillard also said there may be opportunities as infrastructure funds seek to exit investments in the sector.

He gave Brussels as an example, where Macquarie Group funds have investments, and the U.K.’s London City, the smallest of London’s five international airports which is owned by infrastructure funds Global Infrastructure Partners and Highstar Capital.

Vinci’s concessions unit, the operator of nine regional airports in France and Cambodia’s three main airports, is keen on acquisitions to grow its small airport business, but has lost out in recent auctions for airport concession assets.

The firm had expressed interest in the airport business of Germany’s Hochtief, which late last year suspended the auction to sell its airport concessions blaming tough markets.

Airport concessions contribute just 16 percent of the unit’s annual sales, most of which comes from car parks and toll roads.

Although concessions only generate 14 percent of Vinci’s total annual sales, the business contributes to more than half of its operating profits. (Reporting by Elena Berton and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by James Regan and Elaine Hardcastle)