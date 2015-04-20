FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vinci to bid for Lyon, Nice airports - CEO says in Investir
April 20, 2015 / 7:40 AM / 2 years ago

Vinci to bid for Lyon, Nice airports - CEO says in Investir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 20 (Reuters) - French infrastructure builder and operator Vinci aims to bid for the Lyon and Nice airports that are set to be privatised, Chief Executive Xavier Huillard said in an interview with French magazine Investir.

The two airports, among the busiest in France, are due to be privatised under a wide-ranging law currently making its way through parliament that aims to inject more competition into the French economy.

“In France, we are of course going to be interested in Lyon and Nice with a competitive bid,” Huillard told the weekly. “The development of our airport activities is at the heart of our growth strategy in concessions, alongside toll-roads.”

The Senate approved the privatisation of the Lyon and Nice airports early Saturday morning, but the sale still has to go back to the lower house for a final approval.

Vinci has an 8 percent stake in Aeroports de Paris, which operates airports around the capital. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
