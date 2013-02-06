FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Vinci may look at other airport concessions -CEO
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 6, 2013 / 12:40 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Vinci may look at other airport concessions -CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* CEO could look at more airport concessions

* Would consider bidding with partners (Adds details)

PARIS, Feb 6 (Reuters) - France’s Vinci could look at more airport concessions after buying Portuguese airport operator ANA last year but would consider bidding with partners, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

“We will continue to look at other platforms, but not alone because we need to pay attention to our debt level,” Xavier Huillard told reporters.

Vinci bolstered its fledgling airport concession business in December when it won a privatisation tender for Portugal’s ANA airports operator with a hefty 3.08 billion-euro ($4.1 billion) bid.

In results published on Tuesday, Vinci said its airport business reported sales of 167 million euros in 2012 as traffic rose 12 percent, after Vinci was able to attract new airlines serving its airports.

With the acquisition of ANA, Vinci expects that the airport business will boost its annual revenue to 600 million with operating profits of around 270 million.

The group operates Cambodia’s three international airports as well as nine regional airports in France, where the concession for the Chambery-Savoie airport is due to expire this year.

Vinci, which has applied to renew the concession, expects a decision from local authorities in April 2013, a spokesman said.

$1 = 0.7392 euros Reporting by Elena Berton and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by James Regan and Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.