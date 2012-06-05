Vinci loses preferred bidder status on project

PARIS, June 5 (Reuters) - Vinci said on Tuesday that the French government had told the construction and concessions group that it had lost “preferred bidder” status on a 750 million euro project to build a toll road bypass around Strasbourg.
Vinci said in a statement that several banks had already confirmed that they would participate in the financing of the project, which a source told Reuters last week has run into local political opposition.
