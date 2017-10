PARIS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - French construction group Vinci said on Wednesday that a consortium led by its Vinci Concessions unit was named preferred bidder for the Ohio River Bridges Project’s East End Crossing in Indiana, a contract worth around $1 billion.

Vinci Concessions has 33.3 percent of the consortium, WVB East End Partners, with Walsh Investors holding 33.3 percent and Bilfinger Berger PI International Holdings another 33.3 percent.