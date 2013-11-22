Vinci aims to review bidders for parking unit early 2014 -CEO

PARIS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - French construction and concessions company Vinci has started actively working on the sale of its parking unit and could begin selecting bidders early next year, Chief Executive Xavier Huillard said on Friday.

Huillard said Vinci had sent several dozen presentation memos on the business to potential buyers, Vinci Park, and said the timing of a sale would depend on the quality of the offers received.

“I hope to have some visibility on the offers and the people interested at the beginning of next year,” Huillard told Reuters on the sidelines of a shareholder event in Paris. ($1 = 0.7429 euros) (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Natalie Huet; Editing by Brian Love)