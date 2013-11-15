FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vinci unit bids due end-Nov, seen around 2 bln eur -sources
November 15, 2013 / 4:41 PM / 4 years ago

Vinci unit bids due end-Nov, seen around 2 bln eur -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - First-round bids for French construction and concessions company Vinci’s parking-concession unit are due by end-November, with an expected valuation of around 2 billion euros ($2.69 billion), three sources close to the deal said.

Vinci plans to keep a 25 percent stake in its Vinci Park unit as part of the deal and expects a bidding range valuing the unit at between 1.8 billion and 2.3 billion euros, two of the sources told Reuters.

A Vinci spokesman declined to comment on Friday. ($1 = 0.7430 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Matthieu Protard in Paris; Additional reporting by Sophie Sassard and Anjuli Davies in London, Natalie Huet in Paris; Editing by James Regan)

