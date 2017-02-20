Vinci-led consortium wins 926 mln euros contract on new "Grand Paris" metro

PARIS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - A consortium led by construction group Vinci has won a 926 million euros ($983 million) contract to undertake work on the new Paris Ligne 15 South metro line that forms part of large-scale expansion plans for the French capital.

The contract was announced on Monday by Societe du Grand Paris, which is in charge of the whole development project worth an estimated 25-30 billion euros and due for completion by 2030.

The project is backed by the French state and the local authority for the Ile-de-France region, which numbers 12 million habitants and accounts for almost a third of France's gross domestic product (GDP).

At its heart lies one of the biggest infrastructure network projects in Europe, the Grand Paris Express, which consists of building a metro route ring around Paris (Line 15) and other lines for emerging neighborhoods (Lines 16, 17 and 18).

The project entails building by 2030 some 205 km of automatic metro lines, and 68 new metro stations with links to the capital's three airports and high speed TGV rail stations.

The construction of 70,000 new homes every year also forms part of the project, which aims to create a million jobs.

Earlier this month, a consortium led by Bouygues won a 968 million euros contract for work on the Line 15 South metro line, and the last three civil engineering contracts for that line will be announced by mid-May.