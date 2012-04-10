FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Energy
April 10, 2012 / 12:55 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Vinci eyes full control of Entrepose unit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Vinci offers 100 eur/shr for Entrepose

* Vinci already controls 80.2 percent of capital

* Vinci shares fall 1.6 pct in line with index (Adds details, background, share price)

PARIS, April 10 (Reuters) - Vinci said it would offer 100 euros ($130) a share to buy the remaining 19.8 percent stake it does not already own in Entrepose Contracting and fold the energy sector construction company within the group.

The offer represents a 39 percent premium to the closing share price on April 5 - the last trading day before the Easter holiday - and would total 102 million euros based on Entrepose’s 1.02 million shares in free float, according to Reuters data.

Vinci, France’s largest listed construction and concessions company, already controls 80.2 percent of the capital and 88.3 percent of the voting rights in Entrepose, which designs and builds large-scale projects in the oil, gas and energy sector such as pipelines and storage tanks.

Founded in 1935, Entrepose became part of French utility Suez Lyonnaise des Eaux in 1990 and was spun off in 2001. It was acquired the following year in a management buyout and made its stock market debut in 2005, before Vinci bought a majority stake in 2007.

Entrepose generated sales of 675 million euros in 2011 and in March secured a $61 million contract to build oil storage tanks in Iraq.

Shares in Vinci were 1.6 percent lower at 36.55 euros by 1244 GMT, in line with the drop on the French blue-chip CAC 40 index. ($1 = 0.7651 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Leila Abboud and James Regan)

