Vinci offers 100 euro/share for Entrepose buyout

PARIS, April 10 (Reuters) - Vinci SA, France’s largest listed construction and concessions company, on Tuesday said it would offer 100 euros ($130) a share to acquire the remaining 19.8 percent stake in Entrepose Contracting it does not already own.

Vinci controls 80.2 percent of the capital and 88.3 percent of the voting rights in Entrepose Contracting, which designs and builds large-scale projects in the oil, gas and energy sector.