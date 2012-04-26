FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vinci Q1 sales up 6 pct, sees 2012 sales higher
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
April 26, 2012 / 4:01 PM / in 5 years

Vinci Q1 sales up 6 pct, sees 2012 sales higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 26 (Reuters) - Vinci, France’s largest construction and concessions company, on Thursday reported a 6 percent rise in first-quarter sales driven by strong orders and upgraded its 2012 sales outlook.

The company now expects a slight increase in full-year sales due to a strong order book, which stood at 32.6 billion euros ($43.1 billion) at the end of March. The company had previously forecast flat sales for 2012.

Revenue in the three months to March 31 rose to 8.14 billion euros from 7.68 billion in year-earlier period, beating a consensus of 7.73 billion from a Reuters poll of 5 analysts.

$1 = 0.7559 euros Reporting by Elena Berton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.