Vinci Q1 sales up 6 pct, sees 2012 sales higher

PARIS, April 26 (Reuters) - Vinci, France’s largest construction and concessions company, on Thursday reported a 6 percent rise in first-quarter sales driven by strong orders and upgraded its 2012 sales outlook.

The company now expects a slight increase in full-year sales due to a strong order book, which stood at 32.6 billion euros ($43.1 billion) at the end of March. The company had previously forecast flat sales for 2012.

Revenue in the three months to March 31 rose to 8.14 billion euros from 7.68 billion in year-earlier period, beating a consensus of 7.73 billion from a Reuters poll of 5 analysts.