Vinci makes top bid for Portugal's ANA -sources
#Market News
December 17, 2012 / 5:15 PM / in 5 years

Vinci makes top bid for Portugal's ANA -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - French construction company Vinci has bid 3 billion euros ($3.95 billion) for control of Portuguese airport operator ANA, the highest offer among the four groups competing in the privatisation auction, sources familiar with the transaction said.

Portugal is expected to pick the new owner by the end of the year, with price the main criteria, the sources said.

The other final bidders were Germany’s Fraport, Zurich airport operator Flughafen Zurich and Argentina’s Corporacion America, the sources said.

A Vinci spokesman confirmed it had bid for ANA but declined to comment on the price.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
