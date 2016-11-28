Paris financial prosecutor's office probing Vinci hoax statements

PARIS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Paris financial prosecutor's office said on Monday it had launched a probe into fake statements that sent the shares of French construction group Vinci down sharply on Nov. 22.

The preliminary probe, which was launched last week, focuses on the release of false or misleading information, it said.

Vinci said on Nov 23 that the company itself had decided to file a legal complaint against the unknown person or organisation responsible for the fake announcement.

The financial prosecutor's office said it had launched the probe on its own initiative, without waiting to receive a complaint on the matter. (Reporting by Chine Labbe; Writing by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)