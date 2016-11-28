FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Paris financial prosecutor's office probing Vinci hoax statements
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
November 28, 2016 / 3:26 PM / 9 months ago

Paris financial prosecutor's office probing Vinci hoax statements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Paris financial prosecutor's office said on Monday it had launched a probe into fake statements that sent the shares of French construction group Vinci down sharply on Nov. 22.

The preliminary probe, which was launched last week, focuses on the release of false or misleading information, it said.

Vinci said on Nov 23 that the company itself had decided to file a legal complaint against the unknown person or organisation responsible for the fake announcement.

The financial prosecutor's office said it had launched the probe on its own initiative, without waiting to receive a complaint on the matter. (Reporting by Chine Labbe; Writing by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

