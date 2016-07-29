FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vinci says orders build up in France after H1 profit rise
#Industrials
July 29, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

Vinci says orders build up in France after H1 profit rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 29 (Reuters) - Europe's biggest construction and concessions company Vinci on Friday said its order book was building up, notably in France, as it reported a 1.5 percent drop in first-half revenue.

The company also posted a higher first-half operating profit of 1.72 billion euros ($1.91 billion) on revenue of 17.6 billion euros, which compared with respective forecasts of 1.705 billion euros and revenue of 17.6 billion euros based on ThomsonReuters polls.

Vinci confirmed it aimed to lift earnings in 2016.

$1 = 0.9026 euros Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt and Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
