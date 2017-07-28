Construction group Vinci keeps 2017 goals after robust results

PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - French construction group Vinci on Friday kept forecasts for higher annual earnings and revenue after strong momentum at its airports and motorway concessions business, and a recovering construction market lifted its first half results.

Europe's biggest construction and concessions company said first-half operating profit rose 9.5 percent to 1.883 billion euros ($2.20 billion).

Revenues also rose 5.1 percent to 18.513 billion euros.

This compared with respective forecasts of 1.874 billion euros for operating profit, and revenue of 18.410 billion euros based on an Inquiry Financial poll for Reuters.

Vinci said it would pay an interim dividend of 0.65 euros per share, representing an increase of 9.5 percent.