UPDATE 1-Vinci sees H2 slowdown, pays special dividend

By Gilles Guillaume and Natalie Huet

PARIS, July 31 (Reuters) - Europe’s biggest construction and concessions company, Vinci, warned it expects a slowdown in the second half of 2014, especially outside Europe, and a slight decrease in its revenue for the year on a like-for-like basis.

Reporting first-half results on Thursday, it said it nevertheless expects a strong increase in consolidated net income thanks to a capital gain from the sale of assets including parking business VINCI Park.

First-half net profit was 1.323 billion euros (1.77 billion US dollar), up from 748 million a year earlier, partly reflecting asset sales, Vinci said in a statement.

The company said it would pay an interim dividend of 1 euro per share, including 45 cents payable as a special dividend, returning surplus capital to shareholders.

Vinci said it also planned to cancel some 23 million shares, or around 3.77 percent of its capital.

Like other builders, Vinci has seen construction slow down since the 2008 crisis and has recently been expanding into higher-growth, higher-margin concessions such as airports and motorways. It recently agreed to sell the bulk of its parking lot business to free up cash for acquisitions.

Vinci said a possible slowdown in the second half of the year would be primarily due to a lag between the culmination of old large projects and the start of new ones outside Europe.

Order intake at its main contracting business, which includes construction and road building, fell 3.9 percent in the first half.

The group’s order book stood at 29.6 billion euros, 3.3 percent below the 30.6 billion a year earlier.

Vinci’s concessions business in France, which also includes stadiums and airports, generated sales of 2.48 billion euros, up 3.6 percent on a comparable basis. Its international concessions business reaped sales of 377 million, up 12 percent.

Chief Executive Xavier Huillard has said he wants Vinci to become a key player in airport concessions after it spent 3.1 billion euros on Portuguese airport operator ANA last year and raised its stake in French airport group ADP to 8 percent.

Vinci said in early July it was bidding to buy Slovenian airport operator Aerodrom Ljubljana.

In June, Vinci and engineering group Alstom together won a 2 billion euro contract with Qatar for the construction of a tram system in Lusail city. (1 US dollar = 0.7471 euro) (Writing by Andrew Callus and Alexandria Sage; Editing by Mark John and James Regan)