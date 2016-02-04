UPDATE 1-France's Vinci eyes higher 2016 profits

* 2015 sales 38.518 bln euros, down 0.5 pct

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Vinci said on Thursday that the French construction market it operates in was stabilising and that its net and operating profits would rise this year even though revenue might decline slightly on a like-for-like basis.

“Vinci is starting 2016 with confidence and we are aiming for further earnings growth,” Chairman and CEO Xavier Huillard said in a statement.

Europe’s largest construction and concessions company said 2015 operating income rose 3.2 percent to 3.758 billion euros, while revenue eased 0.5 percent to 38.518 billion euros ($43.12 billion) as a robust concessions business barely offset weak construction revenue.

Net profit fell 17.7 percent to 2.046 billion euros ($2.29 billion) in 2015 from 2.486 billion euros in 2014, a level that had included capital gains from the sale of Vinci Park, its parking lot unit.

After four years of decline, the construction market in France is expected to return to growth in 2016, driven mainly by the residential market, analysts and sector officials have said.

To counter the slump in French construction, Vinci has expanded into faster growing and more profitable concessions such as airports notably abroad and in motorways as well as in energy engineering.

Vinci was lined up last week to design, build and operate new terminals for the Mashhad and Isfahan airports in Iran .

The company said its construction business, the biggest contributor to group revenue, saw a 6 percent fall in revenue last year while concessions revenue rose 4.3 percent.

Also the operator of half of France’s motorway concessions, over a network of 4,386 km, said motorway traffic grew 3 percent in 2015, generating toll receipts of 4.881 billion euros, a year-on-year increase of 2.9 percent.

Despite probably weaker traffic growth, revenue at its motorway concessions was likely to increase at a similar rate in 2016 as in 2015, due to higher tariffs from Feb 1, it said.