February 4, 2016 / 5:01 PM / 2 years ago

France's Vinci eyes higher 2016 profits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 4 (Reuters) - France’s Vinci on Thursday forecast higher net and operating profit this year, as it banked on an improving construction market in France and a still robust concessions business.

Europe’s biggest construction and concession company said net profit fell 17.7 percent to 2.046 billion euros ($2.29 billion) in 2015 from 2.486 billion euros in 2014, a level that had included capital gains from asset sales, while revenue eased 0.5 percent to 38.518 billion euros ($43.12 billion).

Vinci proposed to pay a dividend of 1.84 euros a share versus 2.22 euros a share in 2014.

$1 = 0.8933 euros $1 = 0.8932 euros Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva

