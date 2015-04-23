UPDATE 1-Weak contracting weighs on Vinci Q1 sales

* Q1 sales 8.17 bln euros, down 8 pct like-for-like

* Q1 like-for-like contracting sales down 9.9 pct, concessions up 3 pct

* Confirms 2015 trends and outlook (Adds details)

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, April 23 (Reuters) - Vinci posted an 8 percent fall in first-quarter underlying sales on Thursday as weak economic conditions in France weighed on its main contracting business, which includes construction and road building.

Vinci reiterated forecasts made earlier this month that full-year group revenue would decline slightly and that while contracting revenue was expected to drop by 5-10 percent, the fall could be closer to 10 percent.

Europe’s biggest construction and concessions company said quarterly group revenue reached 8.17 billion euros ($8.82 billion), a reported decline of 5.3 percent.

Order intake for the quarter was 7.7 billion euros, down 10.9 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Vinci has said that order intake in France should bottom out towards the end of 2015 and that expansion outside France could partly offset the impact of lower contracting revenue.

Contracting revenue fell 9.9 percent like-for-like in the quarter, with Vinci Construction suffering the steepest fall.

Like other builders, Vinci has seen construction slow since the 2008 crisis and has been expanding into higher-growth, higher-margin concessions such as airports and motorways, as well as in the energy sector.

Concessions revenue rose 3 percent on a like-for-like basis, with traffic rising 2 percent at Vinci Autoroutes and 11.8 percent at Vinci Airports.

Vinci expects both Vinci Autoroutes and Vinci Airports to record positive traffic growth rates this year, though they could be lower than in 2014 because of base effects.

Vinci has said it aims to bid for Lyon and Nice airports, which are set to be privatised.

Earlier this month, the French government and toll-road operators sealed a deal ending a long-running dispute over motorway concession contracts. ($1 = 0.9260 euros) (Editing by James Regan)